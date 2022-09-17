McIlroy, Fitzpatrick are 1-2 on next year's Ryder Cup course

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are getting quite comfortable on next year's Ryder Cup course. But Europe captain Luke Donald made a novice's error after hitting into the thick rough at the Marco Simone club outside Rome and then hitting the wrong ball for a two-stroke penalty.

McIlroy produced an eagle for the second consecutive day and Fitzpatrick had five straight birdies in the second round as they stood 1-2 near the midpoint of the Italian Open.

Play was suspended because of darkness for the second straight day. McIlroy is at 9-under 133 overall with Fitzpatrick one stroke behind.