McGowin, Nats' bullpen dominates in 10-4 win over Braves

Fedde gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings — his third straight game allowing four or more runs. He has allowed eight homers in eight games this season after giving up 11 in 21 games in 2019.

Max Fried allowed three runs in five innings.

Third baseman Carter Kiebom, recalled before the game, drove in Trea Turner with a bloop single to right field for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Kurt Suzuki had a run-scoring groundout.

Atlanta's first error of the season by a middle infielder helped Washington score a run in the fifth.

Second baseman Johan Camargo fielded a grounder by Howie Kendrick and threw wide to shortstop Dansby Swanson at second base in an attempt to start a double play. Robles scored from third on the throwing error, cutting Atlanta's lead to 4-3.

Each team made roster moves before the game.

Infielder Wilmer Difo was designated for assignment when Kieboom was recalled from the Nationals' alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Manager Dave Martinez said Kieboom, a first-round pick in 2016, would start at third base the remainder of the season.