McCall, Heiligh lead No. 20 Chants to rout of Georgia State

ATLANTA — Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell could sense something special was about to unfold.

"I was like, 'We're ready to go or we're getting ready to walk into a trap because we were so full of ourself,' " Chadwell said. "But we had a great week in all three phases, and then Friday night they were locked in. So I felt good coming in and after they doinked that field goal and we went right down the field, you could sense our guys saying, 'Here we go.' "

Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored twice, and No. 20 Coastal Carolina cruised to a 51-0 victory over Georgia State on Saturday.

CJ Marable added two rushing touchdowns and 100 all-purpose yards for the Chanticleers (6-0, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). Coastal Carolina has its most wins in a single season since joining FBS in 2017.

"We're trying to stay ranked," Chadwell said. "We don't want to lose that. I know that's something that can go by the wayside quickly. I'm trying to tell our guys to enjoy the ride. The only statement we're trying to make is we feel great about our team, we're going to play hard every week and hopefully it's good enough to win."