Maybe it is too well known

Yesterday, I reviewed the reissue of "Defensive Signals" (Master Point Press) by the late Marshall Miles. It would be an excellent idea for you and your partner to work through it together, especially if you are willing to switch to upside-down signals.

Of the two most important defensive agreements in my opinion, the first is the opening paragraph on page 17 -- if you lead low from length in an unbid suit, you guarantee at least one honor in that suit. The second -- low of touching honors when playing third hand high -- I finally found on page 77!

Maybe that is explained by this sentence: "Almost any book on defense ... tells you what ... to play in third position, but I can't find any discussion of second hand play." So let's look at that.

How should the play and defense proceed in three no-trump after West leads the spade queen?

Note that South's two-no-trump rebid, because partner could have no high-card points, shows 18 or 19.

Assuming the diamonds are running, South starts with eight top tricks. His ninth can come from either the heart king if East has the ace or the club queen if East has the king.

Since it doesn't risk immediate defeat, declarer should start with the club finesse. Here, that works, and he gets home.

However, if South leads a heart from the board at trick three, East should play his queen, the top of three or more touching cards. Then, when declarer covers with his king, West takes the trick and returns a heart to defeat the contract.

