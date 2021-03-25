Max Fried gets the nod as Braves' opening day starter

ATLANTA — Max Fried will make his first opening day start for the Atlanta Braves, getting the nod in the wake of two stellar seasons.

Manager Brian Snitker told Fried on Thursday that he would go in the opener at Philadelphia against the Phillies.

Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season, finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting. He established himself as the Atlanta ace after Mike Soroka went down with a torn Achilles tendon.

The 27-year-old left-hander had his breakout in 2019, posting a 17-6 record after moving into the rotation early in the season.

"It's been really neat to be with Max through this whole run, to watch him mature and become the pitcher that he is," Snitker said.

With Soroka — the 2020 opening day starter — still rehabbing from his injury, Fried was the logical choice to get the nod in next Thursday's opener against Aaron Nola of the Phillies.

Still, it was a thrill for Fried to get the word officially.

"I was excited," he said. "It's something you dream about, something you work for. To actually have (Snitker) walk up to me this morning to tell me was pretty special."