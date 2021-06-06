Max Fried beats Bauer 4-2, Braves take 2 of 3 from Dodgers

ATLANTA — Max Fried hopes a series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers reminds the Atlanta Braves they can still be a playoff team.

Back-to-back wins over Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer may help make that point.

Fried outpitched Bauer, and the Braves beat Los Angeles 4-2 on Sunday to take two of three in the first meeting of the teams since the Dodgers rallied to win last year's NL Championship Series.

Atlanta beat Kershaw 6-4 on Saturday.

"I just felt like we played really good baseball, complete offense, defense, pitching," Fried said. "We were able to put it all together. ... This is obviously the type of baseball we feel we can play and we can build off that."

Albert Pujols hit his 671st home run and had two hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers. He homered leading off the ninth against closer Will Smith, who regrouped to get his 11th save in 11 chances.

Ender Inciarte had a hit and drove in two runs for the Braves (28-29), who have won three consecutive NL East titles but have been under .500 all season.