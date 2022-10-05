Mattingly wins his last game as Marlins manager, tops Braves

MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly went out as a winner in his final game as Miami's manager when rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs to lead the Marlins over the NL East champion Atlanta Braves 12-9 Wednesday.

Matt Olson hit his 34th homer and Marcell Ozuna hit his 23rd for the Braves, who finished 101-61 and have a bye into the Division Series next week. The defending World Series champions won the season series against Miami 13-6.

The 61-year-old Mattingly announced Sept. 25 he would not seek a new contract. Miami's final 69-93 record, fourth in the NL East, surpassed its 2021 finish by two games.

Mattingly finished his Marlins' tenure 443-587, highlighted by a playoff berth in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. It was Mattingly's only winning year in seven seasons with the club.

DOWN TIME

The Braves will have Thursday and Friday off before they begin workouts Saturday for the NL Division Series that begins at home on Tuesday. After his club spent months chasing and eventually overtaking the New York Mets for the division crown, manager Brian Snitker believed his club deserved a short break from baseball activities.

MATTINGLY TRIBUTE

A brief video honoring Mattingly was played before the bottom of the fifth. The video drew applause from the crowd of 12,195 and the Braves dugout.

UP NEXT

Braves: Will play the winner of the NL wild card series between St. Louis and Philadelphia next Tuesday in Atlanta.

Marlins: will face the New York Mets in their 2023 spring training opener Feb. 25.