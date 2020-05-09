Matchpoints may require taking risks

If you venture into a duplicate bridge club, probably you will compete in a matchpointed pairs game. The same deals will be played at all tables and the different results compared. Suppose you and your partner are sitting North-South. On every deal, you receive 1 matchpoint for each North-South you outscore, and half a matchpoint for every tie.

Suppose at nine out of 10 tables North-South play in three no-trump and win 10 tricks for plus 430. If you win 11 tricks, you score 460 and receive 9 matchpoints -- a "top." But if you take only nine tricks, you will get 0 matchpoints -- a bottom -- even though you made your game contract.

This drive for extra points sometimes "forces" you to risk your contract in the hunt for an overtrick -- as long as the odds are in your favor.

In four spades, at Chicago, rubber bridge or teams, you would draw trumps and ruff your club loser in the dummy: the safe route to 10 tricks. But in a duplicate, if other declarers are making an overtrick, you will score very few matchpoints for making your contract exactly.

The right play is to win the diamond lead in the dummy and take an immediate club finesse. Suppose West wins with the queen and returns another diamond. Win in the dummy and take a second club finesse: It is a 2-to-1 favorite to win.

If it loses, you will go down. However, when the second club finesse wins, you draw trumps, discard dummy's diamond five on the club ace and ruff your diamond loser in the dummy, bringing home an overtrick and getting a shared top.

