Marriage hanging in the balance

Keep talking to a professional marriage therapist. If he refuses to go with you, then go for yourself. Being willing to own your part in your unhappiness will be more freeing than you think. And use that freedom and clarity to decide how you want your marriage and life to look, with or without him.

Dear Annie: Recently, my older sister called me to say that she needed a place to stay. We have had little to no contact before this. She said the home she had been renting was being sold.

I have opened my home to many who were not family in the past and struggle with saying no. However, I don't think she has a plan for obtaining her own place. She is not viewing this as a temporary situation.

I am charging her rent, but I value my space and privacy more than the extra income. I am single. My children are adults and living in their own homes. How do I tell my sister that this is a temporary situation and she needs a plan to get her own place? -- A Place of One's Own

Dear Place: The best way to address this matter with your sister is to be honest from the beginning. The fact that you are aware that it's been difficult for you to say no in the past is a good start. Set clear expectations for everything. Remind yourself -- and tell your sister -- how much you value your space and privacy at this stage of your life. Once those expectations on timing, finances and space are set and agreed on by both of you, then you could help her find a place of her own.

