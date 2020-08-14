Marlins win virus-delayed home opener, beat Braves 8-2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MIAMI — Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs, Jon Berti stole home and the NL East-leading Miami Marlins won their long-awaited, coronavirus-delayed home opener, beating the Atlanta Braves 8-2 Friday night.

Miami returned to Marlins Park following a 23-day road trip, interrupted when 18 players and two coaches tested positive for the virus. After a week quarantined in Philadelphia, the Marlins resumed play at Baltimore on Aug. 4 and later traveled to New York to face the Mets and then to Buffalo to play Toronto.

Pablo Lopez (2-1) allowed two runs, seven hits and struck out a career-high eight in six solid innings. The Marlins improved to 9-4.

Magneuris Sierra's bunt scored Eddy Alvarez from third in the fourth to give Miami a 3-2 lead. Berti added another run in the inning, stealing home on the front end of a double steal.

Miami capitalized on Atlanta starter Kyle Wright's wildness in the third for a 2-1 lead. Wright surrendered Jonathan Villar's RBI double and walked the next three batters.

Adam Duvall's run-scoring double tied it in the fourth before Wright (0-3) was chased after his sixth walk that started the bottom of the inning.