Marlins 16, Braves 2

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a grand slam for the second consecutive game and the Miami Marlins routed the Atlanta Braves 16-2 to complete a three-game sweep of the NL East champions. Jorge Soler, Jake Burger and Nick Fortes also went deep, and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Marlins, who began the day a half-game out of the third NL wild-card spot. It was Miami's first three-game sweep over Atlanta since 2015. Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo struck out eight in six scoreless innings. Luzardo allowed four hits and walked two. Miami outscored Atlanta 36-11 in the series after losing nine of the previous 10 meetings between the division foes this season. Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. missed his second straight game because of right calf tightness.

Marlins 11, Braves 5

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Burger hit a go-ahead two-run homer and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a grand slam in the eighth inning as the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 11-5 Saturday. Luis Arraez and Yuli Gurriel also went deep for the Marlins. Matt Olson hit his major league-leading 52nd homer and overtook Andruw Jones as Atlanta's single-season home run leader. Jones hit 51 in 2005. Josh Bell drew a two-out walk against Braves reliever Kirby Yates (7-2) before Burger made it 7-5 with a drive over the wall in center. Gurriel singled, and Jesús Sánchez and Garrett Hampson walked before Chisholm connected off Michael Tonkin for Miami's first grand slam of the season.

Marlins 9, Braves 6

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez homered twice and Jacob Stallings had two doubles, the second a go-ahead line drive with the bases loaded in the seventh, and the Miami Marlins beat the NL East champion Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Friday night. In their first game since winning the division title Wednesday, the Braves lost star slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. after 7 1/2 innings because of right calf tightness. Acuña felt discomfort when he grounded into a double play to end the top of the inning. Jake Burger and Garrett Hampson each had two hits for the Marlins, who began Friday a half-game from the third NL wild-card spot.