Marlins' López Ks MLB-mark 9 in a row at start, tops Braves

Mattingly knew López was having a special day the first time he glanced over at the left-field scoreboard, where the pitch count was posted.

"I look up there and he has 11 strikes in 11 pitches," he said. "That's when you kind of know something big is starting to happen."

López (5-5) threw 30 of his first 35 pitches for strikes. The Venezuelan began the day with 102 strikeouts over 95 innings in 18 starts this season.

"I wanted to execute and not leave anything out over the plate to those guys," he said "I just wanted to get ahead in the count and use my purpose pitches to set up other pitches."

Adrianza became the first Atlanta hitter to put a ball in play when he grounded out on an 0-1 pitch to begin the fourth. Freeman doubled for the Braves' first hit, setting up RBI singles by Albies and Arcia.

López gave up three runs in six innings — after his sensational start, he didn't strike out anyone in his final three innings.

López gave up five hits and walked two, with 65 of his 83 pitches for strikes.