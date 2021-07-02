Marks bypasses charters to buy entire Ganassi NASCAR team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Immediately after the bombshell announcement that Justin Marks had purchased Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the outgoing owner took the soon-to-be new boss back to the shop to address a room full of anxious employees.

"It was important to me to get in front of people and look them in the eye," Marks told The Associated Press. "I told them, 'I am here because I love racing and there are a lot of good things happening in this building and I am going to work hard to preserve as much of that as possible.'"

The work begins next week for the co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, who struggled to find a charter for the team's first year of competition and balked at paying the escalating costs of NASCAR's equivalent of a franchise. Kaulig Racing last month bought a pair of charters for what the industry believes to be at least $10 million apiece, and after crunching the numbers, Marks just couldn't justify the spend.

So he switched his strategy, looked at the marketplace and took his shot: Marks picked up the phone and cold-called Ganassi, the Pittsburgh-tough owner not known for suffering fools gladly. After 20 years in NASCAR with a team that never really reached the level of Ganassi's successful IndyCar and sports car programs, Marks wondered if Ganassi was willing to cash out.