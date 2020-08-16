Markakis' 3 RBIs help Braves beat Miami 4-0 to take series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MIAMI — Nick Markakis drove in three runs, and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter Sunday to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 and tighten the NL East race.

Atlanta took two of three games from the first-place Marlins and trail them by only percentage points. The Braves haven't lost a series to their division rivals since 2017, and are 31-10 against Miami over the past three seasons.

"Our mindset is the same with everybody," Markakis said. "It doesn't matter who we're playing. But division games are extremely important."

Markakis, who opted out this year because of the coronavirus and then changed his mind five games into the season, had two hits and improved his average to .323.

"Just having him here makes me feel better and more at ease," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He'll do anything. He's just good to have around. He's kind of like my security blanket."

Markakis' RBI single in the sixth off Nick Vincent (1-1) gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead. The Braves added three runs in the seventh after their first two batters were retired, and Markakis' two-run double made it 4-0.