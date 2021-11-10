Many breastfeeding mothers lose weight

Dear Doctors: I'm breastfeeding my 4-month-old son, and I've lost some weight. I'm naturally thin, but my sister thinks my baby is not getting the nutrients he needs. The pediatrician says my son is doing great, but I'm worried. Do I need to switch to formula?

Dear Reader: When a new mom is in good health and eating a balanced and well-rounded diet, her breast milk has everything that a baby needs to grow and thrive. Breast milk not only contains fat, protein and carbohydrates, but it provides the infant with vitamins and minerals, as well as water for hydration. It's also a source of a range of important bioactive compounds that help to train and strengthen the baby's developing immune system and aid in brain development. Breast milk is easily digested and absorbed, both significant factors for an infant's brand-new digestive system. And the act of breastfeeding can be an important part of building a bond between mother and infant.