Man's declaration of love confuses reader

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just received the call that I have been waiting for all my life. The man I have loved more than any other called me to profess his love for me. He told me I was his family, for real. That he loves me from the depths of his being. I have loved him since I was in college, but he was a player. He was respectful and did not dog me the way he did some of the women in his life, but he also never committed.

I don't know what to do with this new information. I am married and have been for many years. I have a decent marriage, but nothing compares to what I feel for my true love. Should I find out if this is real? And, if so, then what? I am afraid to believe what I heard, but I did hear it. -- True Love

DEAR TRUE LOVE: Ever heard of too good to be true? I'm sorry to tell you, but that's what this sounds like. Or you could go with another saying -- "too little, too late." On one hand, it's lovely that you got to hear what you have hoped to hear for so long. On the other, how selfish. He knows you are married. He knows that you are unavailable. He likely knows that you have loved him for years.