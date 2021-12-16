Tags
A suspect was taken into custody shortly after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Deputies allege they found a stolen pistol, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash after a vehicle ran over the IHOP’s landscaping on Friday.
A 39-year-old St. Matthews man has been identified as the person shot and killed in the Orangeburg area on Monday.
An Orangeburg County jury convicted Talliferro Shannanthony Butler II of armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature…
A person in a motorized wheelchair died after being struck by two vehicles in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Troop…
Orangeburg County
The City of Orangeburg is purchasing a number of downtown properties with an eye toward rehabilitation and revitalization.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A chronic failure to file her required financial disclosures will cost Orangeburg County’s elected coroner $17,000, the state’s ethics watchdo…
The Orangeburg County School District is considering a $190 million building plan that includes the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson…
