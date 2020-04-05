Mandatory legislator quarantine sought after SC session

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina lawmaker is seeking a "mandatory quarantine at home" for all state legislators following this week's special session amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Noting that he supports the decision for lawmakers to hold the one-day session Wednesday, state Rep. Justin Bamberg wrote to House Speaker Jay Lucas on Sunday that, although necessary, the legislators' gatherings "run counter to the mandates and suggestions in place for our citizens."

"It does us no good to make efforts to protect our citizens while at the same time returning home and possibly exposing them to COVID-19 should any Member present on Wednesday be asymptomatic of the virus," Bamberg, a Democrat, wrote. "Returning to session to fulfill our continuing obligations to the people of South Carolina is true leadership. Failing to take adequate measures to protect our citizens upon our return is not."

A spokeswoman for Lucas did not immediately return an email message seeking comment Sunday afternoon.

There is no formal stay-at-home order for all South Carolinians, although all non-essential businesses are closed, and Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly stressed that the state's citizens stay home and practice social distancing when they must go out.