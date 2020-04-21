Man sought after woman and her grandmother killed in SC home

COLUMBIA (AP) — Investigators are looking for a man who authorities said shot a woman and her 28-year-old granddaughter in a South Carolina home.

The shooting happened Monday night in a home near Hopkins, Richland County deputies said.

Dontrell Henry Rufus, 28, is charged with two counts of murder and has not been taken into custody, deputies said in a statement.

Deputies did not give a motive for the killings.

Sarah Mae Richbow, 76, and Kiara A. Richbow, 28, died hours after the shooting at the hospital, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

