Man's friendship is on his terms

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who is very difficult to get close to, but he's very sweet sometimes, too. In person, he is hard to reach. That is, until he chooses to spend time with you; then you feel like the most important person in the world. I think I crave the attention that he sometimes shows me, but it hurts my feelings that everything is on his terms. How can I manage my expectations differently? I don't like the downside of how our friendship makes me feel. -- Distant Friend

DEAR DISTANT FRIEND: It sounds like you need to accept the reality of this man's friendship. He has shown you how he behaves and how he engages people. You seem to crave more than he is willing to give. That doesn't necessarily make him a bad person. It does say that you have not accepted the terms of this relationship.

Stop trying to read between the lines to find a way to get closer. Instead, either be OK with the time and attention that he affords you, or decide that it is not enough and walk away.

