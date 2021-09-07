Man never dated anyone who looks like fiancee

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently dug up some pictures of the women that my fiance dated before me. I couldn't help but notice that they look nothing like me. I'm a tall, full-figured Black woman, and every single girl he dated before me was petite and white. I'm now wondering how he could even be attracted to me if that was his type. Should I ask him about this? -- Opposite Type

DEAR OPPOSITE TYPE: Digging up people's past often leads you to uncomfortable places. First of all, stop allowing unnecessary insecurities to cloud the goodness of your relationship. Remind yourself of the reasons that you and your fiance got engaged in the first place. While there is some truth in the notion that people have a type, it doesn't always play out. Personally, I can tell you that I learned that my husband of 28 years primarily dated white women before he met me. Yet, as a couple, we are long-haulers, so to speak. This can happen for you, too.

We did talk about it when I learned about his previous relationships. It turns out, like most people, he dated women he met along the way at school and through work. Chances are, this is true for your fiance, too. Feel free to ask him about his previous girlfriends. You can even ask why he chose you when you don't seem to be his "type," but don't feel insecure about it.