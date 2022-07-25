Man killed in shooting involving South Carolina deputies

WATERLOO (AP) — A man was killed early Monday in a shooting involving law enforcement officers in South Carolina, authorities said.

The shooting with Laurens County deputies happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Lake Greenwood in Waterloo, authorities said.

A statement from the sheriff's office did not say who fired shots or why the man killed encountered deputies.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said any additional information would come from the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the killing.

State agents later added the the man was armed and no one else was hurt.

Daniel R Strange, 51, of Clinton died at the hospital, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office, which said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.