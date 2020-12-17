Man hiding behind texts

Dear Annie: I'm 48 years old. I've been a single mom since I had my first kid -- in other words, since forever. I've never really had healthy relationships with men. I'm way too trusting and just want love so badly. A few months ago, I accidentally texted a man I knew from high school. We ended up striking up a conversation, texting back and forth for a few days. Then he called me a couple of times, and we had long talks. We became friends on Facebook. He seemed like a very good man: 20-year veteran, retired, single father, hard worker. I could tell that family was important to him. After two months of chatting back and forth, I asked to meet him. He said, "Maybe after some more time."

After another month, I said: "Can I please meet you? I just want to see you in person, even for 5 minutes." For some reason, he seemed to panic. He said he may be moving out of state and don't want to get attached. I pushed on and asked questions. He got angry and blocked me. For two weeks after that, I tried to contact him, but he kept me blocked. I just don't understand. Our friendship meant something to me. Why would he not just let me meet him? I'm too old to be this confused. -- Lost