Man has hard time keeping in touch

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a hard time keeping in touch with people. I have gone months and even years without calling people I really care about. It's not because I don't love them. More, it's that they aren't around, and I just don't think about them. I have even gone weeks without calling my mother. Obviously I love her. But I'm busy with my life, and time just slips by.

Recently, some friends have called me out on this. One old friend complained that I should have at least called him back when he tried to check in on me during the shutdown. I don't know that I can change at this stage of the game. How can I get them to back off and leave me be? -- Stuck in My Ways

DEAR STUCK IN MY WAYS: I'm sorry, but I can't give you a pass on your behavior. You know that it is not kind to forget about your loved ones -- and to be flippant about checking in with them, especially during an international health emergency. You can do better.