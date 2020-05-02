Man drags his heels on giving wife access to finances

Dear Helaine: My husband and I have been married for more than 30 years, and he's always handled our bills and finances. I feel terrible that I've allowed this to go on as long as it has. I have never questioned our finances, except to ensure we aren't in crazy debt (more than $5,000), and we are making our bills.

My husband was diagnosed with cancer last year, and since he's started long-term chemo he's developed an issue with clarity. He's also diabetic, and the chemo is causing his blood sugar to go sky high. Because of all this, he's taken temporary disability from his company, and we're going to lose 40% of his salary. We need to figure out how to cut that from our monthly spending without going into debt or touching our hard-earned savings. (We're big on savings -- most of my salary goes toward it. His salary has always paid our mortgage and living expenses.)

These last few years, I've asked for a list of accounts, where our savings and websites are, the passwords -- everything. He keeps saying he'll write it down, but his handwriting is chicken scratch. I wanted everything typed up and easy to read. This hasn't happened. I seriously don't understand the difficulties he's having doing this, and my frustration level is above and beyond high. Please help me figure this out. -- Fed Up With Financial Ignorance