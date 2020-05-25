Man dies in latest shooting on Myrtle Beach tourist strip

MYRTLE BEACH (AP) — A South Carolina man has died after he was shot near the main tourist strip in Myrtle Beach, the third shooting in the area in a little more than a week.

The Horry County coroner tells The Sun News of Myrtle Beach that Cadric Elmore Jr. of Greenwood was found shot to death early Monday morning in a parking lot just off Ocean Boulevard.

Police have taken someone into custody but haven't released a name or charges.

The shootings happened during the first two weekends when hotels could take new reservations after being closed for weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a shooting on Ocean Boulevard left four people wounded. Six others were arrested. All the wounded people are expected to recover.

"The actions of a few miscreants have ruined the vacations of others and have tarnished our family-friendly atmosphere." Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune wrote in a social media post.

Some visitors said they were cutting their vacations short.

"The sad thing is that I've never been here, but I don't want to come back after this," guest Gina Kipfer told WMBF-TV.