Man demands ex gives back all gifts

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-boyfriend is pretty much demanding that I return the gifts he gave me over the course of our two-year relationship. He's given me so many things that I'm not even sure I still have everything. As far as I'm concerned, those gifts are mine now, and I don't have to return anything. He's now blasting me on social media. I don't want to return the gifts, but I also would like him to stop dragging my name through the mud. What can I do? Can I sue him? -- Get Over It

DEAR GET OVER IT: What happened to make you and your ex break up? It sounds like he is hurt and bitter and the gifts somehow represent something that he can have in exchange for the love that no longer exists. I think you need to talk to him. Invite him to get together with you in a safe place where you can talk. Whatever your role was in the breakup that has him feeling so hurt, apologize for that. Even if you did something that was incredibly rude tell him you regret hurting him. In the moment, people do all kinds of things, but I would like to believe that we can regret hurtful actions.