Making the ordinary extraordinary

Dear Annie: Just adding my opinion about coping in these difficult times. I don't want to be identified, even by the area of the country I live in, because millions in our country are doing the same things to endure and triumph over our present hardships.

My husband has been suffering from cancer for the past four years, and we have come to terms with the expected outcome. I have several serious age-related health issues, so we are like many elderly in our country.

Here's what we do every day: