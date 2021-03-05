Making segregationists proud

In Georgia -- where not only did Donald Trump lose to Biden by 11,779 votes, but also two incumbent GOP senators were defeated by Democratic challengers -- Republicans are using their control of the statehouse to try to eliminate all early voting on Sundays. That would put an end to "Souls to the Polls," a popular Sunday get-out-the-vote initiative in which Black churches help parishioners get to polling places and cast their ballots.

"Souls to the Polls" eliminates barriers to voting that thousands of Black Georgians otherwise might face, such as transportation for the elderly or finding time during the workweek for others. Georgia Republicans want to put those barriers back up - and raise them even higher.

Other proposals being pushed by Georgia GOP state legislators include getting rid of no-excuse absentee voting, which has been allowed for decades; eliminating the use of convenient drop boxes for casting absentee votes; and abolishing automatic voter registration at the Department of Driver Services offices where Georgians go to renew their driver's licenses and vehicle registrations.