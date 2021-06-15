Making money from paper

Money comes and goes all day long on Wall Street. This has attracted many of America's best bridge players. I was shown today's deal by Jim Krekorian, who used to trade at the American Stock Exchange in New York City. He played in the two-no-trump contract at a tournament in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

You might not like the auction, but that's how it went. Over two no-trump, North understandably chose to pass. If he had gambled with a plunge into four spades, he would have gotten lucky and made it.

West guessed well to lead the diamond seven: three, king, five. Back came the diamond 10, suggesting that the suit was 5-3.

Krekorian ducked this trick but won the next, having discarded two low spades from the dummy. Now came the spade queen: two, six, seven. So, the spades were apparently 3-3. Declarer continued with the heart ace and king. When the 10 appeared on the second round, Krekorian concluded East had started with only a doubleton. This marked East with 3=2=3=5 shape.