Making good money under the french sun

Bridge tournaments in the south of France are delightful.

The tournament held in Juan-les-Pins, on the Cote d'Azur, used to be very popular. Players flocked from all over Europe, and occasionally you saw some strange sights. Once, a sunburned Englishman was asked why he was so red. Wishing to demonstrate his knowledge of the local lingo, he replied, "Je suis rouge parce que le soleil est ruddy hot."

In 1954, Philadelphians Charles and Peggy Solomon battled for five days in the main pairs event, finishing a praiseworthy second and winning a lot of francs. Charles was Life Master No. 16, won 14 national titles and was the World Bridge Federation President from 1964-68. Peggy was also a top player with 12 national championships to her credit.

They defended today's deal perfectly en route to their second place.

The bidding comes from the days of four-card majors, and now an expert sitting South would prefer a takeout double (or pass) over one heart. Also, North would advance with two no-trump.

Declarer looked destined to lose only two hearts and three diamonds, but Charles found the killing defense. He won Peggy's heart lead with the king, cashed the heart ace and led a third heart. Declarer ruffed, crossed to dummy with a spade and played a trump. Charles won with his ace and led the last heart, generating a fourth trump trick for the defense.

