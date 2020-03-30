Make them come up with the goods

H.L. Mencken said, "An idealist is one who, on noticing that a rose smells better than a cabbage, concludes that it will also make better soup."

At the bridge table, if it smells like a game contract, bid that game. Even if it should be defeated, the opponents might not find the killing defense. Plus, you keep them under pressure. They are aware that one slip, and you have raked in a game bonus.

In today's deal, North was aggressive in driving to game, but he had two aces and a side-suit singleton.

The contract wasn't cold, but it had chances and succeeded when East showed a lack of imagination.

West led the heart king; then, as East hoped, West shifted to the diamond six. Declarer won with dummy's ace, played a club to his king and ruffed a heart on the board. Dummy's club ace was cashed before South carefully returned to hand by ruffing a low diamond with the spade king. After ruffing his last heart in the dummy, South was happy to concede three tricks: one spade, one heart and one club.

West wasn't too pleased with his partner. "You can see that declarer is going to ruff a heart or two on the board. If I lead a trump, it costs my winner. You should have overtaken my heart king with your ace and led a trump. If you had, I think we would have defeated the contract."