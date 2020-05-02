Make the most of everything

George Carlin cracked, "If someone with multiple personalities threatens to kill himself, is it considered a hostage situation?"

Four cards in the deck have multiple personalities. Which are they, and how did one play a key role in today's deal?

South was in four spades. West led the diamond two. East won with the king, cashed the diamond ace and, inaccurately, continued with a third round of the suit. (If East had shifted to a club, the contract would have had no chance.) How should South have continued after ruffing the third diamond?

North's four-heart response was a Texas transfer to four spades, guaranteeing at least a six-card suit.

Declarer did not look optimistically at his dummy. Based on the bidding and early play, surely West had the heart ace and club king.

Then South noticed that he had some useful heart spots, including dummy's valuable 10.

Declarer drew trumps ending on the board, then ran the heart 10. Yes, it lost to West's jack, but what could West do now?

If he shifted to a club, South could win with his nine and lead the heart king to ruff away West's ace. Then a second club would disappear from the board on the heart queen.