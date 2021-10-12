MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Red Sox eliminate Rays 6-5
BOSTON (AP) — Back in raucous Fenway Park for postseason baseball a year after a last-place finish, the Boston Red Sox are getting the bounces, knocking big hits in bunches and even benfiting from a little small ball.
Hardly a perfect team, even by their own estimation, Alex Cora and the wild-card Red Sox are four wins from a return to the World Series anyway.
Kiké Hernández delivered Boston's second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
After winning Game 3 of their best-of-five AL Division Series on Sunday with Christian Vázquez's two-run homer in the 13th, Boston took Game 4 for its first set of back-to-back walk-off postseason wins since 2004 ALCS Games 4 and 5, both from David Ortiz against the Yankees.
"We always said we had a good baseball team that had some holes, and we still have some holes, but at the end, for how bad it looked sometimes, we're still here. We're still in the dance," Cora said.
The wild-card Red Sox will await the winner of the other ALDS matchup between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox.
Giants edge Dodgers 1-0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Longoria powered a home run off Max Scherzer through fierce wind. Chris Taylor and pinch-hitter Gavin Lux fell short, putting the defending World Series champions on the brink of elimination.
Longoria's shot in the fifth inning held up, giving the Giants a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on a cold, blustery Monday night with conditions more akin to San Francisco. The Giants took a 2-1 lead in the NL Division Series.
"I don't remember a lot of nights at Dodger Stadium where the wind was blowing like that," said San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, who grew up in Los Angeles. "Super strange."
Los Angeles nearly tied it with two outs in the ninth, when Lux launched a long drive to left-center with an exit velocity of 107 mph and an estimated batting average of .890, according to Statcast. But the wind knocked it down and the ball was caught on the warning track, leaving Lux in disbelief.
"My stomach pretty much sank when he hit it. I couldn't believe that it didn't go," Longoria said. "I guess it was our night."
Taylor flied out to deep right-center with a runner on in the sixth.
"I think any other night the CT ball, the Gavin Lux ball, would have been home runs, yeah," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
It was the Giants' second shutout in the best-of-five playoff after winning the opener 4-0.