MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Longoria powered a home run off Max Scherzer through fierce wind. Chris Taylor and pinch-hitter Gavin Lux fell short, putting the defending World Series champions on the brink of elimination.

Longoria's shot in the fifth inning held up, giving the Giants a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on a cold, blustery Monday night with conditions more akin to San Francisco. The Giants took a 2-1 lead in the NL Division Series.

"I don't remember a lot of nights at Dodger Stadium where the wind was blowing like that," said San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, who grew up in Los Angeles. "Super strange."

Los Angeles nearly tied it with two outs in the ninth, when Lux launched a long drive to left-center with an exit velocity of 107 mph and an estimated batting average of .890, according to Statcast. But the wind knocked it down and the ball was caught on the warning track, leaving Lux in disbelief.

"My stomach pretty much sank when he hit it. I couldn't believe that it didn't go," Longoria said. "I guess it was our night."

Taylor flied out to deep right-center with a runner on in the sixth.

"I think any other night the CT ball, the Gavin Lux ball, would have been home runs, yeah," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

It was the Giants' second shutout in the best-of-five playoff after winning the opener 4-0.

