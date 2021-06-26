Luis Castillo strong again as Reds beat Braves 4-1

CINCINNATI — Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Castillo (3-10) permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two while improving to 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in five June starts. The right-hander posted a 7.22 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year.

Winker was 0 for 7 in the series before connecting for his 18th homer in the first. He left in the fifth with a right hip contusion after making a diving attempt for Ronald Acuna Jr.'s double in the fourth.

Nick Castellanos extended his home hitting streak to 18 games with an RBI double in the third. Joey Votto added an RBI single and the Reds led 3-0. Tyler Stephenson went deep in the eighth.

Atlanta right-hander Ian Anderson (5-4) allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked one in six innings. Anderson pitched six scoreless innings against the Reds in last year's NL Wild Card series.

The Reds' defense helped Castillo when Jonathan India threw out Guillermo Heredia trying to score from first on William Contreras' double to end the sixth.

Stephenson homered off Edgar Santana. It was his third career pinch-hit homer.