Lucky number seven

Dear Annie: I am recently engaged and very excited to plan my wedding with my fiance. I am also excited to have my best friends stand by my side on my special day.

However, there has been a lot of stress when trying to determine who should be standing by me. For my fiance, he already has his seven groomsmen picked out, and he doesn't want to add any more, to avoid having too many people on the altar. For me, I originally narrowed my bridal party to seven, which includes my best friends from each stage of life (elementary school, middle school, high school, college and medical school) in addition to my two sisters.

Two of my high school friends have recently asked me and the rest of my high school group (of four) to be in their bridal parties. We are the only ones in their parties. Since they asked me to be in their parties, I feel an obligation to include them in mine, but I don't have enough room to fit them in my party.

My fiance and I agreed to have seven in each of our parties -- no more and no less.

I don't want to cause drama or hard feelings, but I also am happy with my current bridal party selection. What should I do? -- Something Blue