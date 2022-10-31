Low costs expected to keep Obamacare interest high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low.

Those searching for coverage will largely be shielded from an increase in costs because of the extension of the generous subsidies that began last year as part of Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law and drove a big increase in enrollment.

The breaks will keep monthly premium payments at $0 or just a few dollars monthly for most people who enroll.

"More and more people are beginning to realize that they can get access to coverage they can afford," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Monday.

About 14.5 million people get their health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era law that marks a decade in business.

Most people — 92% — seeking coverage on the market will have at least three insurers to choose from when selecting plans.