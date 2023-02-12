A shy couple in Virginia ended up changing the law for everyone in the United States.

Before the 1967 Supreme Court ruling of Loving vs. Virginia, many states had miscegenation laws that forbid inter-racial marriages or sexual relations.

In 1958, two Virginia residents traveled to Washington D.C. to get married. Mildred Jeter was a Black and Native American woman and Richard Loving was a white man. They returned to Virginia and five weeks later were woken up from their bed at 2 a.m. and arrested by the local sheriff. They were charged with a felony based on a law forbidding inter-racial marriages.

They pleaded guilty and were sentenced to a year in prison, but the judge told them he would suspend the sentence if they left Virginia and didn’t return for 25 years. They would return to D.C. where they raised three children. However, they missed home, and, according to History.com, Mildred Loving wrote a letter to Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy asking for help. He referred her to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

In November of 1963, the Lovings began a legal battle that would go all the way to the Supreme Court. They filed a motion with the original trial judge asking him to vacate their conviction. He refused. The Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld the original ruling.

In April 1967, the case appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court. Earlier Supreme Court rulings had upheld miscegenation laws because the penalties applied equally to people of all races. In defending the law, Virginia’s assistant attorney general compared it to similar laws against incest and polygamy. The ACLU lawyers argued that the laws were illegal under the 14th Amendment which guarantees due process and equal protection under the law to all citizens.

On June 12, 1967, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the interracial marriage law violated the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

“Under our Constitution, the freedom to marry, or not marry, a person of another race resides with the individual, and cannot be infringed by the state,” wrote Chief Justice Earl Warren.

In 2022, a Supreme Court ruling stating that the 14th Amendment did not protect abortion decisions sparked concerns that the Loving vs. Virginia ruling might also be in danger. In December of 2022, the U.S. Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act which prohibits the federal government from invalidating or making illegal any same-sex or interracial marriages.