Loving partner need not worry

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating the same guy for a year now. I adore him, and I really enjoy spending time with him. We go to the movies and on walks together. We go out to dinner together and volunteer at a local hospital. We know each other's favorite foods and what to do when each other is sad. But we haven't said "I love you" yet. To me, it seems like a big deal, and I want to say it only when I'm ready. The problem is, I've never been in love, so I'm not sure how I'm supposed to know if that's what I'm feeling. How do you know when you are in love? How do I know when I'm ready to say "I love you" to him? -- The L-Word

DEAR THE L-WORD: How you treat each other, how you feel when you are in each other's company, how you care for each other can all be signs of love. In our country, we make a big deal about saying the L-word. Honestly, what it comes down to is your connection with this person. Ideally, you want the connection to be reciprocal so that each of you chooses to be in the relationship and to care for the other. It sounds like that is what you have. Instead of trying to label it, why not just enjoy it?

If you want the relationship to be more committed, what would that look like? I ask because your description already sounds committed and naturally intertwined. But if you want to label it, talk to your boyfriend about that.