Love versus infatuation

Dear Annie: My "Laura" is the light of my life. It's been more than a year since we found each other, but my whole body still shakes with anticipation every time I see her. Recently, though, I can't help but feel a growing tension between us. This is my first real romantic relationship, and I know that I have a lot to learn, but Laura can be so critical of me.

As soon as she gets back from work, I can't stop talking to her. I find myself following her around the house. I know that she likes to have a second to unwind in silence. But I'm just so excited to see her that I always forget! The other day, she went so far as to hold my mouth shut. Then she said, "Honey, shut up." It made me feel so small.

I don't want to push my love away with my enthusiasm. But I also can't help but be myself. Admittedly, I'm young and inexperienced. So maybe I'm too eager. But I just can't hide the way that I feel. And I guess I'm afraid that Laura is turned off by my puppy love. Please, help me. What should I do? -- Simply Smitten

Dear Simply: There's love, and then there's infatuation. Your letter speaks more to the latter. For true love to grow between you and Laura, you must give it the room and time to do so.