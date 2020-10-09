Love me tender

Dear Annie: I have been with my boyfriend for 15 years. He has been a great dad to my three sons. He cooks, cleans, changes diapers and takes care of my sons when they are sick. He has no children of his own. I am 20 years his senior. Our sex life was great for about 11 or so years. But it's gone downhill. He always wants to be intimate when I'm not in the mood, but I go along with it to make him happy, and I oblige all his requests. But when I am in the mood and he's not, he doesn't care. The tenderness is gone from our intimacy, as well as the excitement. I'd appreciate your advice here. We don't even kiss anymore because his breath smells like cigarettes and marijuana. -- Looking for Love

Dear Looking for Love: The last line of your letter is perhaps the most important one: If he's using marijuana excessively, it could be clouding your ability to share meaningful intimacy on many levels. So, express your concerns on that front -- with an attitude of caring, not blaming -- and see whether he would consider cutting back or taking a break.

And beyond that, be assertive about what you like and what you don't. In always indulging his wants, you're neglecting your own needs. If you find that there is a communication breakdown, I strongly recommend enlisting the help of a couples' counselor.