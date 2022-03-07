 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 07-19-28-30-33, Power-Up: 2

Pick 3 Evening: 0-7-7, FB: 7

Pick 3 Midday: 4-0-9, FB: 5

Pick 4 Evening: 3-7-0-1, FB: 7

Pick 4 Midday: 2-4-5-5, FB: 5

