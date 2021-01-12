 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOTTERIES
0 comments

LOTTERIES

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

  • Palmetto Cash 5 - 03-05-09-22-29, Power-Up: 2
  • Pick 3 Evening - 8-2-1
  • Pick 3 Midday - 0-6-7
  • Pick 4 Evening - 8-8-7-1
  • Pick 4 Midday - 1-3-1-9
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News