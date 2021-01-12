LOTTERIES
Orangeburg County
The state health board has given two Orangeburg doctors permission to build a $12.5 million ambulatory surgery center.
A driver was ejected from a vehicle and died in a collision in Orangeburg County on Friday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Troo…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Four people have been charged following the theft of catalytic converters over the weekend. The thefts occurred in two separate incidents.
NORWAY – Fire has destroyed the vacant home where a decomposed body was found inside of deep freezer.
A North resident died in a collision on Wednesday.