LOTTERIES May 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Palmetto Cash 5: 12-19-29-31-34, Power-Up: 2Pick 3 Evening: 3-8-5, FB: 3Pick 3 Midday: 9-4-5, FB: 7Pick 4 Evening: 9-5-1-1, FB: 3Pick 4 Midday: 7-6-6-8, FB: 7 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular God, Grandma and grace: Lost brothers motivate Saniya Duley over 13 years Dozens of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students received their hard-earned diplomas on Saturday. Person shot in Orangeburg The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting incident, City of Orangeburg Public Information Offi… Truck overturns, killing driver near Eutawville A driver died after a vehicle overturned in eastern Orangeburg County early Saturday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Report: ODing woman in parking lot; off-duty Orangeburg County deputy able to help An Orangeburg woman is recovering from an opioid drug overdose after an off-duty deputy saw her lying in a grocery store parking lot, accordin… Eutawville man in prison for fatal crash; two died in 2017 collision A Eutawville man is serving time in prison in connection with a crash that killed two people in 2017.