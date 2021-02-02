 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOTTERIES
0 comments

LOTTERIES

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Palmetto Cash 5 - 07-09-25-29-34, Power-Up: 10

Pick 3 Evening - 5-3-2

Pick 3 Midday - 5-7-1

Pick 4 Evening - 6-8-3-0

Pick 4 Midday - 7-7-9-9

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News