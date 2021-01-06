 Skip to main content
LOTTERIES
LOTTERIES

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Pick 3 Evening - 2-2-1

Pick 3 Midday - 6-0-1

Pick 4 Evening - 5-1-4-3

Pick 4 Midday - 1-8-5-5

