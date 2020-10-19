Lost intimacy

Dear Distraught: You are wise to write in now, because my guess is that, if left unaddressed, his jealousy will only worsen once the baby arrives. Try to show him more affection and reassure him that you love him. Perhaps the pregnancy has triggered some old hurt and insecurities from his past, leaving him to feel vulnerable and act out. Be understanding, and try to talk to him.

It sounds like he might be a little obsessed or stuck on the idea of you with his cousin. If the talking doesn't seem to go anywhere and he is almost harassing you, it is time to seek professional help from a therapist.

Dear Annie: I have two beautiful children, a daughter and a son. I raised my son, while my daughter's father raised her. My son does everything for me, and he is married and has a 4-year-old boy. My daughter is a pharmacist, just divorced, and has no children. She never comes to see me -- no birthday gifts or Christmas presents.

I'm 60 and in not-so-good health. I feel her dad probably talked about me over the years. I left when she was 9. But I still had my visitation rights. Do you think I'm a bad mom? -- Bad Mom