Loss of speech after stroke is called aphasia

In all cases, a stroke is a medical emergency. Always call 911. Immediate medical assistance is crucial, and driving someone to the hospital can cost you valuable time. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatment the moment they arrive. This is important because patients who receive medical attention within three hours of the first symptoms have less disability after three months than those for whom care was delayed.

When the ability to communicate is affected due to a stroke, it's known as aphasia. This occurs because one or more of the regions of the brain that control language and speech have been either injured or damaged. Someone who has had a stroke may not be able to translate their thoughts into coherent speech, and they may not understand what is being said when other people are speaking. Aphasia can also affect the ability to decipher the written word, and to write, as well. The good news is that many people with aphasia show improvement in the months, and even years, after a stroke.

Because some degree of aphasia often remains after the initial period of recovery, speech and language therapy is important. This involves regular sessions with specialists. The patient's family and friends can also make a big difference. Engage with the person as you did before the stroke. Speak slowly, and give them plenty of time to speak. Use short sentences and easy words, but don't dumb down the content of what you're saying. Include the person in group conversations, and also in decision-making. Encourage their autonomy. And remember, the loss of someone's ability to communicate due to aphasia has not diminished their intelligence. Behave accordingly.

