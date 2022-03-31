Lose one, win 10 -- that's good business

Everyone's dream is to make a small investment in the stock market and later to take out a vast profit. Similarly in bridge. Sometimes you have to make a tiny investment -- sacrifice a trick you needn't have lost -- for a large return -- success rather than failure in your contract.

Today's contract of four spades doubled was played brilliantly by a mercurial English expert, John Collings. West's double of South's forcing rebid was pointless. East's double of the final contract is typical of rubber bridge, but it isn't recommended when playing against a declarer who will draw the appropriate inferences about the lie of the cards.

Collings won the club-nine lead with his singleton queen and played the spade king. East grabbed it with the ace and flashed the heart six onto the table.

It was obvious even to the valet parker that this was a singleton. But if East had the diamond ace, as seemed certain from his double (and West's failure to bid on the first round of the auction), how could declarer get into the dummy to cash those lovely club winners?

Collings saw how. He won with the heart ace, cashed the spade queen and led the spade four, giving East a free trump trick with his nine. (If he had unblocked his nine, declarer would have led his four to dummy's eight.)

What could East return? A club would give declarer four tricks in the suit for all of his red-suit losers. A diamond would give Collings two tricks in that suit and a dummy entry to the club winners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0