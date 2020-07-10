Looking to demolish this relationship

Dear New to This: There's no protocol here, but I believe a wave and a smile are always appropriate. This allows the passerby an opportunity to stop and chat more if they'd like, without putting any pressure on them to do so.

Dear Annie: Recently, you've published a number of letters from older folks who say they are lonely and forgotten. I don't doubt their feelings, but I want to tell you my experience with my older neighbors. They read your column, so I hope they see this letter.

I'm a 54-year-old empty-nester who works part time as an RN. When I check on my neighbors either through a phone call, a quick visit over the fence or taking over a piece of warm cake, they seem to care less. Especially an older couple across the street. The husband reminded me that his kin live in the neighborhood, and they help them out when needed. Oddly, I really don't see his kin over there much. They all work and seem really busy. I get lonely myself, but when I attempt to reach out to older neighbors, they seem a bit aloof. I'm very careful not to infringe on their personal time, and I don't show up unannounced. Remind your readers we all can use an extra friend or two, and you never know who you might need in an emergency. -- A Neighbor in the South

Dear Neighbor: Perhaps these neighbors get the sense you're condescending to them with your warmth, and so they act defensively. Hopefully, in time, as you make it clear that you'd like a good neighborly relationship in which you help one another, they'll come around. In the meantime, your letter reminds us all not to guess at one another's intentions or get too defensive when someone wants to help. We might be doing that person a favor by allowing them the chance.

